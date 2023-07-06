Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bob Marley: One Love.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley.

Bob Marley: One Love is written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter, and directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

The film explores Marley's life and career, from his rise to fame up until his death in 1981.

"Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob's powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser trailer shows Marley share reggae music and his message of peace despite an assassination attempt and other challenges.

Lashana Lynch plays Marley's wife Rita Marley, with Jesse Cilio as Marley's father Norval Marley and James Norton as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Bob Marley: One Love is produced in partnership with the Marley family. Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley and Cedella Marley serve as producers.

The film opens in theaters Jan. 12, 2024.