Bob the Drag Queen and Monet X Change will appear in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

The drag performers and RuPaul 's Drag Race alums will be featured in the Jan. 1 episode of the Fox animated series.

The Simpsons writer Carolyn Omine shared the news Thursday on Twitter alongside a look at Bob and Monet on the show.

"What are you doing New Year's Day? I'll be live-tweeting and watching @thatonequeen and @monetxchange on an all-new episode of @TheSimpsons," Omine wrote.

Bob reacted on Twitter, writing, "This is a huge moment for me. So glad that I could do this with my best friend."

Monet also confirmed the news, tweeting, "On New Year's Day @thatonequeen and I become @TheSimpsons."

Bob came to fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and has since starred on the HBO series We're Here. Monet won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4, and was also the runner-up in All Stars Season 7.

In addition, Bob and Monet host the podcast Sibling Rivalry.