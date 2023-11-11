Superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is set to premiere on streaming service Max Nov. 17.
ADVERTISEMENT
Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the film stars Cobra Kai actor Xolo Mariduei±a as Jaime Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowers after he is chosen as the host of a mysterious Blue Beetle scarab.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.