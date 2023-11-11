Superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is set to premiere on streaming service Max Nov. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the film stars Cobra Kai actor Xolo Mariduei±a as Jaime Reyes, a teenager who gains superpowers after he is chosen as the host of a mysterious Blue Beetle scarab.

Raoul Max Trujillo plays the villain Carapax.

The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, Adriana Barraza, Damian Alcazar and George Lopez.

Blue Beetle was written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

Released in theaters during the summer, it is the 14th film in the DC Extended Universe.