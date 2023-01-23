Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.

Following close behind are Good Mourning with seven Razzie nods, Disney's Pinocchio with six, Morbius with five and The King's Daughter with three.

Winners will be announced on March 11.

Here are the nominees:

Worst Picture

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning

Pete Davidson Marmaduke

Tom Hanks Disney's Pinocchio

Sylvester Stallone Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone The Requin

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Blonde

365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days

Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona Morbius

Lorraine Bracco Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz The 355

Bingbing Fan The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson Good Mourning

Tom Hanks Elvis

Xavier Samuel Blonde

Mod Sun Good Mourning

Evan Williams Blonde

Worst Director

Judd Apatow The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik Blonde

Daniel Espinosa Morbius

Robert Zemeckis Disney's Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

Jurassic World: Dominion

Morbius