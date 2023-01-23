Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde led the field with eight Golden Raspberry Award nominations, recognizing the worst in cinema for 2022, on Monday.Following close behind are Good Mourning with seven Razzie nods, Disney's Pinocchio with six, Morbius with five and The King's Daughter with three.Winners will be announced on March 11.Here are the nominees:Worst PictureBlondeDisney's PinocchioGood MourningThe King's DaughterMorbiusWorst ActorColson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good MourningPete Davidson MarmadukeTom Hanks Disney's PinocchioJared Leto MorbiusSylvester Stallone SamaritanWorst ActressRyan Kiera Armstrong FirestarterBryce Dallas Howard Jurassic Park: DominionDiane Keaton Mack & RitaKaya Scodelario The King's DaughterAlicia Silverstone The RequinWorst Remake, Rip-Off or SequelBlonde365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 DaysDisney's PinocchioFirestarterJurassic World: DominionWorst Supporting ActressAdria Arjona MorbiusLorraine Bracco Disney's PinocchioPenelope Cruz The 355Bingbing Fan The 355 & The King's DaughterMira Sorvino Lamborghini: The Man Behind the LegendWorst Supporting ActorPete Davidson Good MourningTom Hanks ElvisXavier Samuel BlondeMod Sun Good MourningEvan Williams BlondeWorst DirectorJudd Apatow The BubbleColson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun Good MourningAndrew Dominik BlondeDaniel Espinosa MorbiusRobert Zemeckis Disney's PinocchioWorst ScreenplayBlondeDisney's PinocchioGood MourningJurassic World: DominionMorbius