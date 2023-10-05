Blink-182 is back with new music.

The rock band released a single and music video for the song "Dance with Me" on Thursday.

Blink-182 previously described the "Dance with Me" video as "a love letter" to the Ramones. The video shows the members of Blink-182 channel the punk band with wigs and leather jackets.

"Dance with Me" appears on Blink-182's forthcoming album, One More Time... The band will release the album Oct. 20.

One More Time... also features the singles "Edging" and "One More Time / More Than You Know."

Blink-182 released a music video for "One More Time" in September. The song reflects on the challenges that band members Travis Barker , Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge experienced prior to their reunion.

One More Time... will be the first album to feature Barker, Hopper and DeLonge since Neighborhoods, released in 2011.

Blink-182 announced its reunion in October 2022 and launched a new world tour in March.