Blink-182 is going on tour in 2024. The rock band announced a new North American tour, the One More Time tour, on Monday.

The One More Time tour kicks off June 20, 2024, in Orlando, Fla., and concludes Aug. 15 in Toronto. It will feature Pierce the Veil as a special guest.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

One More Time shares a name with Blink-182's latest album, released Friday. The album is the first to feature band members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge since Neighborhoods, released in 2011.

The One More Time... album features the songs "One More Time" and "More Than You Know," released in September, and "Dance with Me," released in October.

Blink-182 announced its reunion in October 2022 and launched a new world tour in March.