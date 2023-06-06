Bling Empire stars are mourning the death of their friend and fellow cast member Anna Shay.

Christine Chiu, Kelly Mi Li, Dorothy Wang, Kim Lee, Kevin Kreider and other stars paid tribute to Shay on social media Monday following her death at age 62.

Shay's family told People that Shay died unexpectedly after a stroke.

"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," the family said in a statement. "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."

Li honored Shay with a slideshow of photos on Instagram.

"RIP @annashay93 you were truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever," she captioned the post.

Wang paid tribute to Shay on Instagram Stories, writing, "Rest In Peace, Anna. Your generosity, boldness, and fervor for life will forever be celebrated."

Lee shared a video of clips from Bling Empire featuring Shay.

"I can't believe I'm writing this now. Anna, we're going to miss you. I'm glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so much memories with you on screen. I loved your realness and humor and one thing u taught all of us is not to take life too serious. Anna Shay we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed. #BLINGEMPIRE," she wrote.

Kreider also mourned Shay on Instagram.

"You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you," he wrote.

Bling Empire is a Netflix reality series featuring a wealthy Asian cast in the Los Angeles area. The show has released three seasons thus far.