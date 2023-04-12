'Bling Empire' star Kelly Mi Li gives birth to first child
UPI News Service, 04/12/2023
Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li is a new mom.
ADVERTISEMENT
The television personality recently welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her boyfriend, William Ma.
Li shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Ma and their baby girl.
"Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny," she captioned the post. "After a little over 24 hours of labor, you're finally here! There's so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can't wait to show you around!"
Former Bling Empire star Mimi Morris and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause were among those to congratulate Li in the comments.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.