Blindspotting will return for a second season on Starz in April.

The network shared a premiere date and first-look photos for Season 2 of the comedy-drama series Wednesday.

Season 2 will have a two-episode premiere April 14 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz, with subsequent episodes to air Fridays. Episodes will also be available to stream on the Starz app and streaming platforms.

Blindspotting is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs. The series follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a woman whose partner of 12 years, Miles (Casal), is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her and their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward), to move in with Miles' mother, Rainey (Helen Hunt), and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron).

Season 2 picks up nine months after Ashley and Miles' prison nuptials in the Season 1 finale. Ashley struggles to raise Sean on her own, while Miles adjusts to life in prison.

"Rainey is doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards. Trish's new business is flourishing, but she is dealing with jealousy issues now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway)," an official description reads.

Casal and Diggs also serve as writers and executive producers. Casal is also showrunner and director of four episodes.