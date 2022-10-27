Blake Shelton showed his support for his wife, singer and television personality Gwen Stefani, at the 2022 Matrix Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefani, 53, was honored at the awards show Tuesday at Ziegfield Ballroom in New York with Shelton, 46, by her side.

Stefani wore a pink floral print dress with a high neck and puff sleeves, while Shelton sported a black three-piece suit. The couple got close as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

The Matrix Awards is held by the Association for Women in Communications to honor exceptional women in the arts, entertainment and other fields.

Stefani received this year's Matrix Award, which was presented to her at the ceremony by Shelton.

Stefani and Shelton married in July 2021. Stefani has three children, sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, with her ex-husband, singer Gavin Rossdale

Stefani and Shelton serve as judges together in The Voice Season 22, which premiered on NBC in September. Shelton announced earlier this month that he will leave The Voice after Season 23.