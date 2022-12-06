Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoyed a festive outing amid Lively's pregnancy.

The 35-year-old actress and 46-year-old actor met Santa and Mrs. Claus during a visit Monday to the Polar Express holiday attraction.

Reynolds shared a photo on Instagram of himself posing with Lively, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Lively, who is pregnant with her fourth child with Reynolds, showed her baby bump in winter-print pajamas.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I'd always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria," Reynolds captioned the post.

Reynolds later re-posted the photo on Instagram Stories and apologized to Lively for cropping her shoes out of the image.

"I cropped my wife's shoes out in the photo I posted. It's inexcusable and I'm sorry anyone I've hurt with this callous lack of fortitude. Heading to the hospital to have my brain weighed," he wrote.

Lively and Reynolds announced in September that they are expecting their fourth child. The couple married in September 2012 and have three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Reynolds said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November that he is "very excited" to welcome baby No. 4.

The actor previously said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that having another child on the way has made him reconsider performing stunts.