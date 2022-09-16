Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have another baby on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lively, 35, announced she's pregnant with her fourth child with Reynolds, 45, by debuting her baby bump Thursday at the Forbes Power Women's Summit.

Lively showed her growing belly in a gold sequin minidress with a white bow at the neckline.

"I just like to create," she said at the event. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses of humans, I just really like creating."

Lively and Reynolds married in September 2012 and have three children, daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively said in an interview with Forbes in May that she feels happy and confident as a mom.

"Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she said. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident -- not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Lively is known for playing Serena Van Der Woodsen on Gossip Girl and has since starred in Savages, The Age of Adaline, A Simple Favor and other films. Reynolds portrays Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.