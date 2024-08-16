Thai singer and rapper Lisa is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the solo song "New Woman" featuring Spanish music star Rosali­a.

The "New Woman" video shows Lisa and Rosali­a give off confident vibes as they wait at an audition. The pair also create a visual contrast in scenes where Lisa is dressed in all white and Rosali­a in all black.

Lisa's Blackpink bandmate Jennie showed her support for the song on Instagram Stories, writing, "Love these two beautiful women."

Lisa and Rosali­a announced their collaboration last week.

Lisa previously expressed her admiration for Rosali­a in a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

"Rosali­a is so cool. She has her own Spanish culture, that's inside her person, that influences her music... I'm curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more," she said at the time.

Lisa has yet to release a full-length solo album, while Rosali­a released her third album, Motomami, in 2022.