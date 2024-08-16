Blackpink's Lisa, Rosalia release 'New Woman' single, music video
UPI News Service, 08/16/2024
Thai singer and rapper Lisa is back with new music.
On Friday, Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the solo song "New Woman" featuring Spanish music star Rosalia.
The "New Woman" video shows Lisa and Rosalia give off confident vibes as they wait at an audition. The pair also create a visual contrast in scenes where Lisa is dressed in all white and Rosalia in all black.
Lisa's Blackpink bandmate Jennie showed her support for the song on Instagram Stories, writing, "Love these two beautiful women."
Lisa and Rosalia announced their collaboration last week.
Lisa previously expressed her admiration for Rosalia in a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.
"Rosalia is so cool. She has her own Spanish culture, that's inside her person, that influences her music... I'm curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more," she said at the time.
Lisa has yet to release a full-length solo album, while Rosalia released her third album, Motomami, in 2022.
