South Korean singer Jisoo is teasing her solo debut.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a visual film teaser for her single album Me on Wednesday.

The video has a black, white and red color palette and shows Jisoo posing with red poppy flowers.

Jisoo will release Me on March 31. The singer announced the album earlier this month.

Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Rose and Lisa. Jisoo will be the fourth and final member of the group to make her solo debut.

Jennie released her solo single album Solo in 2018, while Rose and Lisa released R and Lalisa in 2021, respectively.

As a full group, Blackpink released its second studio album, Born Pink, in September 2022. The group earned six new Guinness World Records titles in January.