A sequel to the 2023 horror-comedy The Blackening is officially in the works.

"Did someone say FRANCHISE???? So excited @TracyYOliver and I get to continue to create more of this comedically horrific world with a group of amazing people! Who knew a little sketch would become such a continuous well of opportunity, love, and success. Cheers," the film's writer and star Dewayne Perkins posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"Love, love, love that @DewaynePerkins and I get to cook up more horror foolishness on a @Blackening sequel. Big thank you to everyone who came out to support and watched it at home!! This movie is truly the little indie that could," co-writer Oliver said.

Starring Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji, the film follows nine Black former college roommates to a remote cabin for a weekend reunion in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

Before long, they are stalked by a deranged killer who makes them play a board game supposedly in exchange for sparing their lives.