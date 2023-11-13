Bachelor in Paradise couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are married.

The Season 7 stars married Saturday, Nov. 11 at Hacienda Don Carmelo in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, People reported Sunday.

"I do believe in signs and numbers, and so 11/11 is obviously seen as a special number and it means good things," Pepin said of her wedding date.

Braasch and Pepin said their "I dos" in front of 65 guests and their dogs, Dice and Monster. Braasch's sister officiated the ceremony.

The couple may hold another celebration with other friends, including Bachelor Nation alums.

Braasch and Pepin confirmed news of their wedding on Instagram.

The pair shared photos from their rehearsal dinner Friday.

"So excited to have our families together in Puerto Rico," Pepin wrote.

Braasch and Pepin met and got engaged in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 in 2021.

Braasch previously appeared in Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, while Pepin was a contestant in Matt James' season of The Bachelor.