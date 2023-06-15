Showtime announced the premiere date for Billions Season 7 on Thursday and confirmed it would be the show's final season. Billions Season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on the combined Paramount+ with Showtime, and airs Aug. 13 on Showtime.
Damian Lewis returns for the final season as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod. The character was not in Season 6.
