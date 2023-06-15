Showtime announced the premiere date for Billions Season 7 on Thursday and confirmed it would be the show's final season. Billions Season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on the combined Paramount+ with Showtime, and airs Aug. 13 on Showtime.

Damian Lewis returns for the final season as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod. The character was not in Season 6.

Series regulars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff also return. David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Dola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker and Toney Goins also star.

Set in the world of finance, Season 7 promises "Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends."

The new Paramount+/Showtime streaming service launches June 27. Showtime has announced it is developing spinoffs Millions and Trillions.