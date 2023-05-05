Late actress Carrie Fisher is the latest performer to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fisher received the posthumous honor Thursday in recognition of her contributions to film.

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, and Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill were among those at the ceremony, which took place on Star Wars Day, a yearly celebration of the Star Wars franchise.

Lourd wore a dress featuring an image of Fisher as her Star Wars character, Princess Leia. In her speech, Lourd said that Fisher's legacy lives on in people's love for Leia, something she is also sharing with her children.

"I feel so lucky that even thought they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia," Lourd said of her kids. "And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their Grandmomby."

"I can't wait to bring my kids here when they're old enough to understand how cool it is," she added.

Hamill remembered Fisher as "our princess" and a "gorgeously, ferociously independent take-charge woman who took our breath away."

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016. Fisher's mom and Lourd's grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died just one day later at age 84.

Lourd has since welcomed two children, Jackson Joanne and Kingston Fisher, with her husband, Austen Rydell.

Fisher's siblings were not invited to Thursday's ceremony, a decision that Lourd addressed in a statement Wednesday.