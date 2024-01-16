The Recording Academy has announced a first round of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage at the Grammys in February.

The 66th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Eilish is nominated for six Grammy awards this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "What Was I Made For?," her song for the Barbie movie.

Rodrigo is also up for six awards, including Album of the Year for Guts and Record of the Year for "Vampire."

Lipa is nominated for two awards: Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Dance the Night," her song for Barbie.

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year.

SZA leads the nominees with nine nominations.