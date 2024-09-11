Billboard's Latin Music Week will feature panels from Thalia, Eden Mui±oz and Yandel.

Thalia, who was recently acknowledged at the Latin Music Women in Music gala, will be talking mental health and fame, while Mui±oz will discuss the financial and logistical aspects of songwriting.

Yandel will be included in a panel called "ELYTE: The beginning and future of the genre, with Yandel and friends."

The chief content officer for Latin/Espai±ol at Billboard, Leila Cobo, shared her excitement about the musicians during the program's 35th year.

"These artists and their trajectories embody the energy, diversity and impact of Latin music today," she said in a press release. "We look forward to hosting meaningful conversations and unforgettable experiences that will resonate with fans and industry professionals alike."

Billboard previously announced an Alejandro Sanz question and answer session.

The industry event kicks off Oct. 14 and lasts through Oct. 18.