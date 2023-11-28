Focus Features announced the release date for Nosferatu on Tuesday. The studio has set the horror film for Christmas Day 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Eggers wrote and directed this update of the 1922 silent vampire film. Bill Skarsgard plays Count Orlock, the vampire originated by Max Schreck. Skarsgard previously played evil clown Pennywise in It.

Nosferatu also stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney and Willem Dafoe.

The original film by F.W. Murnau was adapted from Bram Stoker's Dracula with some character names and details changed. The making of the silent film was also the subject of the 2000 drama Shadow of the Vampire, starring Dafoe as Schreck.

Eggers previously directed the period horror film The Vvitch, the drama The Lighthouse and the Viking action film The Northman. Eggers also produces with Chris Columbus, Eleanor Columbus, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham.