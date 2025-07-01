Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
UPI News Service, 07/01/2025
Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for The Cat in the Hat, an animated film starring Bill Hader as the voice of the icon Dr. Seuss character.
The film, which releases Feb. 27, 2026, is directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja.
"In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself... or lose his magical hat," the official synopsis reads.
