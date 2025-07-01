Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for The Cat in the Hat, an animated film starring Bill Hader as the voice of the icon Dr. Seuss character.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, which releases Feb. 27, 2026, is directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja.

"In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos's last chance to prove himself... or lose his magical hat," the official synopsis reads.

The Cat in the Hat also features the voices of Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Paula Pell, Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang and Tituss Burgess.

The film releases in theaters Feb. 27.