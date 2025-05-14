Big Brother will return for Season 27 in July, CBS Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere July 10 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, followed by another 90-minute episode July 13.

Following the first two episodes, Season 27 will feature extended 90-minute episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and hour-long shows Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m.

Julie Chen Moonves returns to host.

In addition, the after-show Big Brother: Unlocked will air every other week on Fridays at 8 p.m. The show features three Big Brother all-star alums, who showcase "never-before-seen footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access," along with analyzing gameplay, according to a press release.

Big Brother, which premiered in 2000, "follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day," according to an official synopsis.

One person is voted out each week, and the winner receives $750,000.