In addition, the after-show Big Brother: Unlocked will air every other week on Fridays at 8 p.m. The show features three Big Brother all-star alums, who showcase "never-before-seen footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access," along with analyzing gameplay, according to a press release.
Big Brother, which premiered in 2000, "follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day," according to an official synopsis.
One person is voted out each week, and the winner receives $750,000.
