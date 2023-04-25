South Korean singer Taeyang is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Big Bang, released the solo EP Down to Earth and music videos for the songs "Seed" and "Shoong!" featuring Blackpink's Lisa.

The black and white "Seed" video shows Taeyang deliver an emotional performance as he sits at a piano and walks along a beach.

Taeyang also shared a performance video for "Shoong!" featuring Lisa.

Down to Earth also includes the songs "Vibe" featuring Jimin of BTS, "Reason," "Inspiration" featuring Beenzino and "Nightfall" featuring Bryan Chase.

Taeyang and Jimin released a single and music video for "Vibe" in January.

Down to Earth is Taeyang's first solo release since the album White Night in 2017. The singer came to fame with Big Bang, which also consists of T.O.P and G-Dragon.