A concert film shot during Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour is set for theatrical release on Dec. 1.

Tickets went on sale Monday through Fandango.

The film follows the Grammy winner as she works out the details for the show, then takes it on the road from Stockholm, Sweden, to Kansas City, Mo.

"It is about Beyonce's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," a press release said.

"Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Taylor Swift concert film is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 13.

The films' release dates have been announced as the Screen Actors Guild remains on strike and movie and TV productions have been shut down since July, causing a shortage of films to play in cinemas.