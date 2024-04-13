Beyonce's first country music record, Cowboy Carter, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, followed by Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 3, Ariana Grande 's Eternal Sunshine at No. 4 and j-hope's Hope on the Street, Vol. 1 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 6, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 8, SZA's SOS at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 10.