'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F': Eddie Murphy returns in teaser trailer
UPI News Service, 12/14/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Eddie Murphy.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series and the first new sequel since Beverly Hills Cop III (1994). The films follow Axel Foley, a Detroit police detective who finds himself investigating crimes in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In the trailer, Foley (Murphy) is back and "running and gunning" on the streets of Beverly Hills.
"After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," an official synopsis reads.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.