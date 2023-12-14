Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Eddie Murphy

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop film series and the first new sequel since Beverly Hills Cop III (1994). The films follow Axel Foley, a Detroit police detective who finds himself investigating crimes in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In the trailer, Foley (Murphy) is back and "running and gunning" on the streets of Beverly Hills.

"After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy," an official synopsis reads.

Bronson Pinchot and Patricia Belcher also star.

Netflix shared a poster and summer 2024 release date for the movie Wednesday.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is written by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, and directed by Mark Molly. Murphy produces with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman.