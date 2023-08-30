Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Best. Christmas. Ever!

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the movie Wednesday featuring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham

Norwood and Graham play frenemies "who, by a twist of fate, end up stuck together for the holidays."

The photo shows Norwood and Graham's characters smiling and sitting together while wearing winter outfits.

Best. Christmas. Ever! is written by Charles Shyer and Todd Calgi Gallicano and directed by Mary Lambert. Jason Biggs and Matt Cedei±o also star.

"Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie's snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life can't possibly be that perfect," an official synopsis reads.

Best. Christmas. Ever! premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Norwood most recently starred on the ABC series Queens, while Graham appeared in the film On a Wing and a Prayer.