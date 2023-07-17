Sunday's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge featured Doctor Strange and Sherlock icon Benedict Cumberbatch climbing sea cliffs and surviving freezing waterfalls in Scotland.

"It wasn't pretty, especially at the beginning," Cumberbatch laughed after he successfully rappelled down the side of a treacherous-looking hill.

The 46-year-old actor explained he agreed to appear on the show because he wanted to learn more about resilience.

"I'm feeling a little bit of communion with my grandfather," he added. "I wish he was around. He would have been under the water, rather than on the water, but, yeah, there's definitely a theme playing itself out here."

His late grandfather Henry was a submarine officer in both world wars.