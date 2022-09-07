Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Strong have joined the cast of the upcoming survival film The End We Start From, it was reported Wednesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch and Strong will star alongside Killing Eve's Jodie Comer in the film. The three will also serve as executive producers on the film.

Among the other cast members on the project are Joel Fry, Gina McKee, Katherine Waterston and Nina Sosanya.

The End We Start From will be based on the book of the same name by Megan Hunter.

"When an environmental crisis sees London submerged by flood waters, a young family is torn apart in the chaos," according to a description of the plot. "As a woman and her newborn try to find their way home, the profound novelty of motherhood is brought into sharp focus in this dystopian portrayal of family survival and hope."

"My character is ordinary and extraordinary, both her very personal life and the world around her have been turned upside down and she is dealing with the unknown at every turn," Comer said in a statement. "Her story is about the quiet heroics of determination, devotion, bravery and love."

The End We Start From will be directed by Mahalia Belo, known for her work on the British supernatural drama Requiem, as well as the BBC adaptation of the historical drama The Long Song.

She also garnered praise for her short film Volume, which was released soon after her film school graduation and was screened at several film festivals.

"The End We Start From is a unique and original take on a survival film. One that feels in tune with the climate crisis we are experiencing now," Belo told Variety. "It delivers an honest look at the nature of a hero, someone forced to be brave who sometimes can't be. It is incredible to be working with such an extraordinary cast, bringing this human, primal, and ultimately hopeful story to life."

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cumberbatch has appeared in several blockbuster films, including 12 Years a Slave, The Imitation Game, 1917, Star Trek: Into Darkness and The Hobbit.

Cumberbatch has been nominated for two Academy Awards in addition to multiple BAFTAs and Golden Globes. He was also named one of TIME's 100 most influential people in the world in 2014.

Strong has also been building up a visible career in recent years, with starring roles in Kick-Ass, The Green Lantern, Zero Dark Thirty, Shazam! and the Kingsman series.

He also worked with Cumberbatch in a supporting role in The Imitation Game.

A release date for The End We Start From has not been announced.