A new trailer for Karate Kid: Legends shows Ben Wang learning Miyagi-style karate from Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

In the sequel film, Li Fong (Wang) has his life upended after a tragedy and a move from Beijing to New York City.

"My mom wants us to leave everything behind," he says to Mr. Han (Chan) in the trailer released Tuesday.

For Li Fong, that also meant leaving behind kung fu.

But when he arrives in New York, he finds himself entering a karate competition, and Mr. Han seeks out Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

"Li means to me what you meant to Sensei Miyagi," Mr. Han tells LaRusso in the preview.

Miyagi was portrayed by the late Pat Morita, and mentored LaRusso in the original films.

"Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown," an official synopsis reads.

Macchio also starred opposite Karate Kid co-star William Zabka in Netflix's Cobra Kai, which ran for six season.