Ben Platt and his fiance, Noah Galvin, showed off their engagement rings on the red carpet Sunday.

Platt and Galvin, both 29, attended the Tony Awards in New York just a few weeks after announcing their engagement.

Platt and Galvin showed off their engagement rings as they posed for photos. The couple wore matching all-black ensembles that included double-breasted jackets.

Platt and Galvin got engaged again in May after Galvin proposed to Platt.

"He proposed back," Platt wrote on Instagram. "I said yes."

The couple initially got engaged in November 2022 after Platt proposed to Galvin.

"He agreed to hang out forever," Platt said on Instagram at the time.

Platt was nominated at the Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role as Leo Frank in a Broadway revival of the musical Parade.

Platt is also known for originating the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, while Galvin plays Dr. Asher Wolke on the ABC series The Good Doctor.