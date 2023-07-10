Bleecker Street released the trailer for Jules on Monday. The comedy opens in theaters Aug. 11.

Ben Kingsley plays Milton Robinson, a man visited by an alien in his home town. After complaining about the arrival at a town hall meeting, Milton's neighbors ( Jane Curtin , Harriet Sansom Harris) suggest naming him Jules (Jade Quon), though also debate Gary.

The trio care for Jules but Milton speaks a little too freely about his guest to the grocer, alarming Milton's daughter (Zoe Winters). Eventually, the government comes looking for Jules so Milton and friends try to protect him.

Jules premiered at the Sonoma International Film Festival in March where it won the Audience Award. Gavin Steckler wrote Jules and Marc Turtletaub directed.

UPI interviewed Kingsley and will present the interview in August.