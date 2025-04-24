Ben Affleck is opening up about his kids' reaction to his new film The Accountant 2, which arrives in theaters Friday.

The actor, 52, appeared Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a week after his children supported him at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

Affleck called his kids "tough" critics who "don't censor their criticism," but said they deemed the new movie "good."

"They were shocked, you know what I mean?" he told Kimmel. "Like as if, like, I got so lucky, like this magical accident happened and something I did was OK."

Affleck shares Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13, with his first wife, actress Jennifer Garner, and was stepdad to twins Emme and Max, 17, during his marriage to his second wife, singer Jennifer Lopez. Emme and Max also attended the premiere.

"My son really likes the Invincible show, and J.K. Simmons , who's in the movie, does one of the voices, and he was like, 'Dad, you know Omni-Man? How? How do you know someone so cool?'" Affleck said of Samuel.

The Accountant 2 stars Affleck as Christian Wolff, who is adept at "crunching both numbers and bones," as Kimmel put it. He stars opposite Jon Bernthal as Braxton, Christian's brother who happens to also be a hitman.

The sequel, which arrives nearly a decade after its 2016 predecessor, follows the brothers as they work with Maybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robbinson) to solve a missing family case.