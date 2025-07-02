Britain's Channel 4 announced Bella Ramsey will star in the thriller series Maya alongside the show's writer and creator, Daisy Haggard.

The network said Ramsey (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will star as Maya, a London teenager forced to enter witness protection with her mother, Anna (Haggard), and relocate to a rural town in Scotland.

"As they try to adjust to their new reality, the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hit men intent on tracking them down," the official synopsis reads. "As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous figure from their past is still a looming threat."

Haggard, the series' writer and creator, will also co-direct the series with Jamie Donoughue.

"This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark," Ramsey said in the series announcement. "Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty and I'm so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy's Anna."

The series is set to be filmed on location in Scotland later this year.

"Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya... I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head and I honestly still can't believe they want to be part of it," Haggard said. "Bella is pure magic, just insanely talented, and I can't wait for us to work together. I'm also thrilled to be taking the leap into directing, and excited to have the opportunity to co-direct the series alongside the brilliant Jamie Donoughue."

Ramsey will also return to star in The Last of Us Season 3, which has yet to receive a release date. They play Ellie in the post-apocalyptic drama.