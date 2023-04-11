The series shows life in a British women's prison from the view of three inmates -- Kelsey (Ramsey), Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance) -- who arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day.
Finneran, who appeared in Season 1 of the BBC show, will reprise her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise.
"This is the best cast I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine," series creator and co-writer Jimmy McGovern said. "The best crew too. I am so, so looking forward to it."
Helen Black (Life and Death in the Warehouse) is co-writing the series with McGovern.
Season 1 of Time, which starred Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders), had an average of 11.6 million viewers and won a BAFTA Television Award for Best Mini-Series in 2022. Bean also won a Best Actor BAFTA award for the series.
The series is a BBC Studios production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.