Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins) and Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) will star in Season 2 of the award-winning drama Time.

The BBC announced the casting news on Tuesday.

The series shows life in a British women's prison from the view of three inmates -- Kelsey (Ramsey), Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance) -- who arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day.

Finneran, who appeared in Season 1 of the BBC show, will reprise her role as prison chaplain Marie-Louise.

"This is the best cast I have ever seen assembled for any drama of mine," series creator and co-writer Jimmy McGovern said. "The best crew too. I am so, so looking forward to it."

Helen Black (Life and Death in the Warehouse) is co-writing the series with McGovern.

Season 1 of Time, which starred Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders), had an average of 11.6 million viewers and won a BAFTA Television Award for Best Mini-Series in 2022. Bean also won a Best Actor BAFTA award for the series.

The series is a BBC Studios production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.