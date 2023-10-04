Disney+ released the trailer for Behind the Attraction Season 2 on Wednesday. The new season premieres Nov. 1 on the streaming service.

Season 2 of the docuseries will tackle popular theme park attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, EPCOT and The Indiana Jones Adventure.

Beyond rides, Season 2 also explores the food of the theme park and the nighttime spectaculars. Multiple experts describe the closing fireworks as Walt Disney's "kiss goodnight."

Season 1 explored the makings of Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, Space Mountain and more. It also included episodes on the castles, trams and hotels.

The Nacelle Company produces Behind the Attraction with Dwayne Johnson's company, Seven Bucks Entertainment. Nacelle is also behind The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, A Toy Store Near You and Icons Unearthed.

The current season of Icons Unearthed explores the James Bond franchise and airs Wednesdays on Vice.