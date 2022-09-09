Beanie Feldstein has been tapped to join Ethan Coen's upcoming film, which will mark the director's first solo film.

According to Deadline, Feldstein is set to appear alongside Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Miracle Workers) in the still-untitled film.

The two were previously announced last month to have been cast in the lead roles.

The film remains highly guarded, with no plot details or character descriptions available, or even a genre, though it is known that Coen co-wrote the script with his wife Tricia Cooke.

The film, which will be produced by Working Title and Focus Pictures, is reportedly set to shoot this fall, according to Deadline.

This will be the first film that Coen has tackled as a solo director, having helmed all his previous features with his brother, Joel Coen

Together, the directing duo has become known for making some of the most critically acclaimed films in recent memory, including The Ladykillers, Fargo, True Grit, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men and The Big Lebowski.

With No Country for Old Men, the brothers, counting as a single unit, tied the record for the most Academy Award nominations by a single nominee for one film.

While this will be Ethan's first solo undertaking, Joel previously directed the Apple TV+ film The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021 without Ethan by his side.

Ethan has technically directed on his own before, though, as The Wrap noted that he helmed a documentary on Jerry Lewis this year, but the untitled project will be his first independently made feature film.

For Feldstein, who recently got engaged, the film comes following a critically acclaimed outing as Monica Lewinsky in the Emmy-nominated series American Crime Drama: Impeachment.

A Los Angeles native, Feldstein -- whose older brother is actor Jonah Hill -- first received recognition for appearances in the films Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Lady Bird.

Her true breakout role, though, would come in the 2019 comedy film Booksmart, which marked Olivia Wilde's directorial debut.

Feldstein's performance was critically acclaimed, and earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes.

Her last feature, The Humans, was screened at last year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

No release date for Coen's film has been announced.