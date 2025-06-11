Beach Boys co-founder and accomplished composer Brian Wilson has died at the age of 82, his family announced on social media.

Wilson's family shared news of the musician's death in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away," the post reads. "We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

The post did not offer any details on the potential cause of Wilson's death, but his legal team said last year that he was suffering from a neurocognitive disorder and was being placed in a conservatorship.

Wilson rose to fame as a co-founder of the Beach Boys in the 1960s, when the band racked up a string of top 10 hits, including "I Get Around," "Surfin' U.S.A." and "Fun, Fun, Fun," which were all written or co-written by Wilson.

The singer and musician's struggles with mental health and addiction led to his withdrawing from the Beach Boys' live performances in 1964, and he officially left the group in 1982. He would return to the band decades later to record the album That's Why God Made the Radio and perform in the Beach Boys' subsequent tour.

Wilson earned two Grammy awards, as well as a lifetime achievement Grammy alongside the Beach Boys. He and the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Wilson is survived by daughters Carnie and Wendy from his first marriage to Marilyn Rovell, and five adopted children from his second marriage to Melinda Ledbetter. Wilson and Ledbetter married in 1995, and remained together until Ledbetter's death in 2024.

