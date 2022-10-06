The Football Academy, a new documentary series following young soccer players, is launching Oct. 24 on British children's channel CBBC. The series uses what CBBC said is unparalleled access to a diverse range of young players.

"We've been granted incredible behind-the-scenes access that is sure to entertain our viewers and their families alike," said BBC Children's Sarah Muller in a statement.

Comedian Alan Carr narrates the documentary series.

According to BBC Children's, the Southampton FC Academy is one of Britain's top soccer institutions, producing superstars stars of the sport like Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, James Ward-Prowse, Wayne Bridge, Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

England International and Southampton FC Captain James Ward-Prowse said in a statement, "As a graduate of the academy, I know first-hand how the incredible staff and coaches there can nurture talent into some of the best in the world. This fly on the wall CBBC series really shows off our young players' talent and lively personalities in equal measure - I'm looking forward to tuning in."

Episodes of the new documentary will feature 9-year-old twin girls Kiki and Queenie, who play a year above their ages. Also featured is 15-year-old Harry, who is smaller than other players his age but nevertheless has "tremendous strength and speed."