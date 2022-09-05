The BBC has announced it is adapting Holly Jackson's teen crime thriller, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, as a six-part series to premiere in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it," a synopsis said.

"Everyone in town knows he did it. But Pippa Fitz-Amobi -- our insatiably smart, slightly square heroine -- isn't so sure and she's determined to prove it. But if Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pippa from the truth?"

Poppy Cogan, whose credits include Red Rose and Dangerous Liaisons , is the lead writer on the show.

"I am beyond thrilled that A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has found its perfect home with Moonage Pictures and the BBC," Jackson said in a statement Monday.

"It is a privilege to be working alongside such a talented and creative team who are as invested in the characters and story as I am. I can't wait to introduce Pip and Ravi to a whole new audience, and to welcome back readers who have missed our partners in crime."

No casting has been announced yet.