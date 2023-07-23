The live-action, candy-colored caper, Barbie, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $155 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Oppenheimer with $80.5 million, followed by Sound of Freedom at No. 3 with $20 million, Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part I at No. 4 with $20.1 million and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at No. 5 with $19.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Insidious: The Red Door at No. 6 with $6.5 million, Elemental at No. 7 with $5.8 million, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 8 with $2.8 million, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 9 with $1.1 million and No Hard Feelings at No. 10 with $1.08 million.

Deadline.com said this is the first time in Hollywood history that two movies have secured the Nos. 1 and 2 slots with more than $100 million and more than $50 million respectively in the United States and Canada.

The one-two blockbuster phenomenon has been dubbed "Barbenheimer" by the media, since so many moviegoers went to see both films this weekend.

Barbie also had the year's largest domestic opening weekend after The Super Mario Bros.' Movie racked up $146.4 million in receipts in its first three days.