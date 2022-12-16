Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Barbie.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the musical comedy Friday featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

The teaser opens with a spoof of the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Little girls are seen smashing their other dolls after Robbie is unveiled as a huge Barbie.

The trailer also features footage of Robbie and Gosling in the film. Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming movie.

Barbie is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line. The film is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig.

Warner Bros. Pictures previously released photos of Robbie and Gosling in costume.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21, 2023.

