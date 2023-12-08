The American Film Institute has announced its lists of its favorite films and TV shows of 2023.

"As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy," Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

"That we do so without competition is AFI's hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together -- as one -- to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time."

The cast and filmmakers of these projects will be honored at a private luncheon on Jan. 12.

Best Movies

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

May December

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best TV Shows

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Beef

Jury Duty

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Only Murders in the Building

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Succession