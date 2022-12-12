'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Abbott Elementary' among Golden Globes nominees
UPI News Service, 12/12/2022
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
Lopez vs. Lopez actress Mayan Lopez and Orange is the New Black alum Selenis Levya announced the nominations Monday on Today.
The Golden Globes will take place Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Jerrod Carmichael as host. The event will air on NBC and also be available to stream on Peacock.
The Banshees of Inisherin, Avatar: The Way of Water and Decision to Leave are among this year's nominees in the film categories, while Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus and Euphoria are up for awards in the TV categories.
The awards show returns following HFPA's new "commitment to diversity and inclusion."
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards nominees include:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
