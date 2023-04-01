Bailey Bass and AMC have confirmed she is not returning for Season 2 of the horror drama, Interview with the Vampire.

The show is an adaptation of Anne Rice 's beloved novel. It co-stars Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis.

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I'm unable to return to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for the second season," the actress posted on Instagram Friday.

"Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey Harris the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative to AMC, The producers, Jacob, Sam, Eric, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans."

AMC announced the role of Claudia has been recast with Delainey Hayles.

Production is to begin next week in Prague.

"Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in Season 2. We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best," a network representative said in a statement Friday.