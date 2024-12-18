The sophomore season of Bad Monkey will not be filmed in Florida, even though the story takes place in the Keys.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's because the Apple TV+ show received approximately $20.6 million in tax credits to move to California.

The news comes as the state distributed some $108.6 million to incentivize various television and film projects to work in California.

"These tax credits help us keep jobs here in our state and drive economic growth, but the impact goes beyond the entertainment industry," said California Film Commission director Colleen Bell. "It supports families, local businesses, and communities statewide."

Other projects to receive money include HBO's L.A. Nights, and Disney's Whalefall.

Imperfect Women was also given $12.5 million.

"It's exciting to know that this invaluable program will allow us to keep production close to home while also supporting the talented artists and artisans here in LA that make storytelling possible," said Kerry Washington, who stars in and executive produces the show.