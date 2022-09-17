Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by Megadeath's The Sick, The Dying... and the Dead at No. 3, DJ Khaled 's God Did at No. 4 and Harry Styles ' Harry's House at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 6, Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind at No. 7, The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 8, Twice's Between 1&2 at No. 9 and Romeo Santos' Formula, Vol. 3 at No. 10.