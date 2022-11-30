Spotify has announced its top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of 2022.

The music streaming service released its Wrapped year-end recap for users and announced its most-streamed artists in a press release Wednesday.

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify for the third consecutive year, with more than 18.5 billion streams in 2022.

Taylor Swift was the second most-streamed artist globally, and the top artist in Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

Rounding out the top five artists were Drake, The Weekend and K-pop group BTS.

Bad Bunny also had the most-streamed album globally in 2022 with Un Verano Sin Ti. The album was followed by Harry's House by Harry Styles , Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, = by Ed Sheeran and Planet Her by Doja Cat.

Styles' song "As It Was" was the most-streamed song of 2022, with more than 1.6 billion streams globally this year. The song was followed by "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals, "Stay" by The Kid Laroi featuring Justin Bieber, "Me Porto Bonito" by Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone and "Titi­ Me Pregunto" by Bad Bunny.

The Joe Rogan Experience was the most popular podcast on Spotify in 2022.

Spotify users can see their personalized 2022 Wrapped recap on the mobile app.