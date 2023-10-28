Rapper Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana is the No. 1 album chart in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's For All the Dogs, followed by Tomorrow X Together's The Name Chapter: Freefall at No. 3, Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 4 and Offset's Set It Off at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's One Thing At a Time at No. 6, Rod Wave's Nostalgia at No. 7, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 8 and Midnights at No. 9, and Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 10.